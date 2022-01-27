TV highlights for Saturday, Jan. 29: Saturday night TV: Chocolate and Hallmark romance

Today's TV highlights include a chocolate competition, a Hallmark romance and Willem Dafoe on "Saturday Night Live":
- Five survivors of the Holocaust share stories with students at a Houston high school on "Undeniable: The Truth to Remember" (7 p.m., CBS).
- Contestants profess a s'more-the-merrier attitude in the new baking competition “Great Chocolate Showdown” (7 p.m., The CW).
- While training to become members of a royal staff, two students become "Butlers in Love" (7 p.m., Hallmark) in a 2022 romance.
- The two-part, four-hour documentary "Janet Jackson" (7 p.m., A&E, Lifetime) concludes, as the singer's pop dominance is overshadowed by her brother's scandals, trials and premature death.
- Ben Kingsley stars in the epic 1982 biopic "Gandhi" (7 p.m., TCM), directed by Richard Attenborough.
- Jessica Chastain transforms herself into the better half of the original televangelist power couple Jim and Tammy Bakker in the 2021 bio-drama “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (7 p.m., HBO), also streaming on HBO Max. Andrew Garfield also stars.
- The Golden State Warriors host the Brooklyn Nets in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).
- "Now More Than Ever: The History of Chicago" (8 p.m., CNN) recalls the history of a popular band from the 1970s.
- Willem Dafoe hosts "Saturday Night Live" (10:30 p.m., NBC), featuring musical guest Katy Perry.
People are also reading…
NEW ON STREAMING
Discovery+ streams "Love Off the Grid," tales of couples who decide to make a go of things while living without electricity, running water or modern amenities.
CULT CHOICE
The 2013 documentary "20 Feet From Stardom" (7:35 p.m., HBO Family) celebrates the contributions of backup singers to classic pop and rock songs.