TV highlights for Saturday, Jan. 8: NFL football and a new Adult Swim cartoon

The Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block (11 p.m., Cartoon Network) has a new entry, “Smiling Friends,” completely in keeping with the showcase’s oddball philosophy. In these 11-minute shorts, employees of Smiling Friends, a philanthropic institution, set about comforting strangers with particular problems.

Cheerful Pim (Michael Cusack) is some kind of bug-eyed creature who speaks in a Down Under accent. His lazy partner, Charlie (Zach Hadel), is an all-American dude.

Their first assignment is bringing joy to Mr. Frog, a dyspeptic and angry cartoon amphibian whose actions, insults and violence have seen him canceled from his hit TV show. “Smiling Friends” offers a menagerie of amphibians, crustaceans and the random human.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTSThere are two NFL games on today, as the regular season wraps up: the Denver Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs (3:30 p.m., ESPN) and the Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys (7:15 p.m., ABC, ESPN).

A woman endures the mother of all difficult deliveries in the 2021 shocker “Labor, Lies and Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

The search for a painting’s provenance brings a curator and a museum board member closer in the 2022 romance “The Wedding Veil” (7 p.m., Hallmark).

The four-part, two-night limited docuseries “BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer” (8 and 9 p.m., A&E) looks at a seemingly “regular guy” who created a violent alter-ego to terrorize Wichita, Kansas. Concludes Sunday.

CULT CHOICETyrone Power and Joan Blondell star in the 1947 noir classic “Nightmare Alley” (11 p.m., TCM). A 2021 remake is now in theaters.

NEW ON STREAMING

A historical romance set in a supernatural realm where vampires, witches, demons and other creatures share a viciously enforced pecking order, “A Discovery of Witches”begins its third and final season. Streaming on AMC+ and Sundance Now.

