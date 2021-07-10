 Skip to main content
TV highlights for Saturday, July 10: ESPYs celebrate a strange year in sports
Tune in Tonight

TV highlights for Saturday, July 10: ESPYs celebrate a strange year in sports

Anthony Mackie ("The Falcon and the Winter Soldier") hosts the 2021 ESPYs (7 p.m., ABC) live from the New York City waterfront.

ESPN, the network that gives the awards their name, or at least their letters, is broadcasting an ultimate boxing match instead.

The star-studded awards show celebrates the past year in sports by recognizing major achievements, unforgettable moments and the leading performers and performances. 

These annual roundups of sports highlight reels have never risen to the level of the Oscars. But this year's ESPYs may suffer that award ceremony's fate. How excited can you get for a commemoration of a sports year put largely on hold due to COVID?

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

  • MLB baseball (6 p.m., Fox). Check local listings for regional coverage.
  • Cars go really, really fast on auto racing (7 p.m., CBS).
  • A worried wife didn't sign up for extortion in the 2021 shocker "Framed by My Husband" (7 p.m., Lifetime).
  • Sencha's options dwindle on "Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty" (7 p.m., BBC America).
  • The 2021 biographical drama "Judas and the Black Messiah" (7 p.m., HBO) recalls the police murder of activist Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya) and the FBI's extensive efforts to infiltrate radical organizations.
  • Half-siblings turn Christmas decorating into a competitive mayhem in the 2021 romance "Crashing Through the Snow" (8 p.m., Hallmark).

CULT CHOICE

Obsessed with grooming, consumption, brand names and status, a yuppie (Christian Bale) becomes a serial killer in the 2000 adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis' violent social satire "American Psycho" (8:30 p.m., Showcase).

Anthony Mackie

Actor Anthony Mackie hosts the ESPY Awards, airing July 10 on ABC.
