TV highlights for Saturday, July 10: ESPYs celebrate a strange year in sports

Anthony Mackie ("The Falcon and the Winter Soldier") hosts the 2021 ESPYs (7 p.m., ABC) live from the New York City waterfront.

ESPN, the network that gives the awards their name, or at least their letters, is broadcasting an ultimate boxing match instead.

The star-studded awards show celebrates the past year in sports by recognizing major achievements, unforgettable moments and the leading performers and performances.

These annual roundups of sports highlight reels have never risen to the level of the Oscars. But this year's ESPYs may suffer that award ceremony's fate. How excited can you get for a commemoration of a sports year put largely on hold due to COVID?

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS