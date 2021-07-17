TV highlights for Saturday, July 17: Bucks basketball and Hallmark holidays

Tonight's TV highlights include the NBA Finals and a Hallmark Christmas movie:
- MLB action (6 p.m., Fox). Check local listings for regional coverage.
- Cars go fast on auto racing (7 p.m., CBS).
- "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (7 p.m., ABC) and "NBA Countdown" (7:30 p.m.) anticipate the big game.
- A hacker/stalker sends a teenaged daughter and her fragile mother over the edge in the 2021 shocker "Nobody Will Believe You" (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- "Wild Tokyo" (7 p.m., BBC America) profiles the critters that share the world's most populous city with 38 million humans.
- The Phoenix Suns host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 (8 p.m., ABC) of the NBA finals.
- A single mother entertains a surprise holiday guest in the 2021 romance "Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater" (8 p.m., Hallmark).
- Survivors share harrowing tales on "I Was Prey: Shark Week 2021" (9 p.m., Discovery).
CULT CHOICE
Ten years after its debut, season one of "The Hour" (6 p.m., Ovation) returns. The series was set at the BBC in the mid-1950s, exploring the culture of a culture-shaping institution when it was dominated by a white male elite.
Many saw it as a British take on "Mad Men," also popular at the time. It featured Ben Whishaw, since seen in "Fargo," as well as Dominic West, then already known for "The Wire" and who has appeared since in "Les Miserables" on PBS and in "The Affair" on Showtime.