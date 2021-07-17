TV highlights for Saturday, July 17: Bucks basketball and Hallmark holidays

Ten years after its debut, season one of "The Hour" (6 p.m., Ovation) returns. The series was set at the BBC in the mid-1950s, exploring the culture of a culture-shaping institution when it was dominated by a white male elite.

Many saw it as a British take on "Mad Men," also popular at the time. It featured Ben Whishaw, since seen in "Fargo," as well as Dominic West, then already known for "The Wire" and who has appeared since in "Les Miserables" on PBS and in "The Affair" on Showtime.