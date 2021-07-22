TV highlights for Saturday, July 24: 'Eden' visits remote places on Earth

Having just completed two seasons of "The Crown" playing the disappointed Princess Margaret, actress Helena Bonham Carter narrates the new BBC series "Eden: Untamed Planet" (7 p.m. BBC America, AMC and AMC+).
As the title implies, "Eden" travels to remote regions generally untouched by human habitation. At the same time, it explores the effects of man-made climate change on even these bucolic outposts.
First up is "Borneo: Sacred Forest," a visit to the island rainforest that boasts some 40,000 species of plants and animals — 6,000 of them unique to Borneo.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- In a 2019 sequel, Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah demand another rematch with "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" (6:45 p.m., TNT).
- Scheduled coverage of beach volleyball, gymnastics, 3x3 basketball and swimming at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (7 p.m., NBC).
- Expecting their first child, a couple moves into a new neighborhood where an older neighbor shows obsessive interest in the 2021 shocker "Next-Door Nightmare" (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- Photos taken from space reveal a curious pattern formed by giant mounds found in the Utah desert on "What on Earth?" (7 p.m., Science).
- An enchanted blade helps an aging serial killer (Vince Vaughn) switch bodies with a teenage girl (Kathryn Newton) in the 2020 shocker "Freaky" (7:15 p.m., HBO). An obvious nod to "Freaky Friday," released under the Blumhouse Productions imprint, "Freaky" received positive reviews and numerous award nominations for its cheeky blend of slasher horror and comedy.
- A retired policeman (Henry Winkler) and his niece (Brooke Burns) are entertained by a stranger (Warren Christie) in the 2008 romance "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" (8 p.m., Hallmark).
- "Destination Fear" (8 p.m., Travel) returns for a third season with a visit to an abandoned sanitarium, considered to be "the most haunted place in America."
- "Tig Notaro: Drawn" (9 p.m., HBO) presents a standup routine by the acclaimed comedian, presented in several different cartoon styles.