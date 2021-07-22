TV highlights for Saturday, July 24: 'Eden' visits remote places on Earth

Having just completed two seasons of "The Crown" playing the disappointed Princess Margaret, actress Helena Bonham Carter narrates the new BBC series "Eden: Untamed Planet" (7 p.m. BBC America, AMC and AMC+).

As the title implies, "Eden" travels to remote regions generally untouched by human habitation. At the same time, it explores the effects of man-made climate change on even these bucolic outposts.

First up is "Borneo: Sacred Forest," a visit to the island rainforest that boasts some 40,000 species of plants and animals — 6,000 of them unique to Borneo.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

In a 2019 sequel, Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah demand another rematch with "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" (6:45 p.m., TNT).

Scheduled coverage of beach volleyball, gymnastics, 3x3 basketball and swimming at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (7 p.m., NBC).

Expecting their first child, a couple moves into a new neighborhood where an older neighbor shows obsessive interest in the 2021 shocker "Next-Door Nightmare" (7 p.m., Lifetime).

Photos taken from space reveal a curious pattern formed by giant mounds found in the Utah desert on "What on Earth?" (7 p.m., Science).

An enchanted blade helps an aging serial killer (Vince Vaughn) switch bodies with a teenage girl (Kathryn Newton) in the 2020 shocker "Freaky" (7:15 p.m., HBO). An obvious nod to "Freaky Friday," released under the Blumhouse Productions imprint, "Freaky" received positive reviews and numerous award nominations for its cheeky blend of slasher horror and comedy.

A retired policeman (Henry Winkler) and his niece (Brooke Burns) are entertained by a stranger (Warren Christie) in the 2008 romance "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" (8 p.m., Hallmark).

"Destination Fear" (8 p.m., Travel) returns for a third season with a visit to an abandoned sanitarium, considered to be "the most haunted place in America."

"Tig Notaro: Drawn" (9 p.m., HBO) presents a standup routine by the acclaimed comedian, presented in several different cartoon styles.

