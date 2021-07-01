TV highlights for Saturday, July 3: Romance, Costner and meerkats

Hallmark, the go-to channel for unchallenging romances, offers the 2021 bauble "It Was Always You" (8 p.m., Hallmark). Here, an overworked bride-to-be doesn't just chuck Mr. Wrong on the brink of their wedding. She takes up with his brother! I'd like a Hallmark follow-up, just to see how his family navigates Thanksgiving and Christmas.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Major League Baseball (6 p.m., Fox). Check local listings for regional coverage.
- Cars go fast on auto racing (7 p.m., CBS).
- A single mom in search of a new start in a small town is pulled into intrigue when her new friend goes missing in the 2021 shocker "A Date With Danger" (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- Flint tries to ensure domestic tranquility on "Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty" (7 p.m., BBC America).
- Kevin Costner and Diane Lane star in the 2020 thriller "Let Him Go" (7 p.m. HBO, also streaming on HBO Max), as parents who lose their son in a riding accident and then discover that his widow and their only grandson may be in peril.
- A diet for a small planet on "Shark Tank" (8 p.m., ABC, rerun).
- Claire's dad visits on "The Good Doctor" (9 p.m., ABC, rerun).
CULT CHOICE
A writer (Joseph Cotten) of pulp fiction discovers that his old friend (Kenosha native Orson Welles) has committed monstrous deeds in the ruins of post-war Vienna in director Carol Reed's brooding 1949 adaptation of Graham Greene's "The Third Man" (3 p.m., TCM). The movie's theme, performed on a zither, spent 11 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard charts!