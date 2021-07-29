TV highlights for Saturday, July 31: 'Puppy Bowl' streaming on Discovery+

Proof that some people will go to great lengths to watch anything but the Olympic Games arrives today on the premium streamer Discovery+. "Puppy Bowl Presents: The Summer Dog Games" puts the accent on the frolic as five teams of dogs and their trainers compete for a $5,000 prize for their favorite charity.
Puppies have an excuse for acting silly. The contestants on the new series "Heartbreak Island," also streaming on Discovery+, have only themselves to blame. Each of these shirtless worthies compete for a $100,000 prize as well as the chance to find a "perfect match."
TONIGHT'S HIGHLIGHTS
- Scheduled coverage of women's beach volleyball, track and field and swimming at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (7 p.m., NBC).
- After surviving an accident and waking up in a remote cabin, an expectant mother discovers that her saviors have a sordid agenda in the 2021 shocker "You're Not Safe Here" (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- "Eden: Untamed Planet" (7 p.m., AMC, BBC America) visits the Namib Desert.
- Hoping to promote her company with an appearance on a reality show, a woman discovers that infatuation can complicate the best-laid marketing plans in the 2021 romance "Love, For Real" (8 p.m., Hallmark).
- An app for art on "Shark Tank" (8 p.m., ABC, rerun).
- The Bering Sea witnesses a new Cold War on "Deadliest Catch: Legacy of Phil Harris" (8 p.m., Discovery).
- Lea's setback rattles Sean on "The Good Doctor" (9 p.m., ABC, rerun)
CULT CHOICE
Set in a future when the United States has become a decadent police state, the 1987 fantasy "The Running Man" (8 p.m., MOMAX) stars future California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger as a convicted criminal sentenced to appear on a reality show (hosted by Richard Dawson of "Family Feud"), where he must evade hired killers. Many credit this thriller for anticipating the rise of reality television, its confusion of governance with entertainment and its role in civic decay. Jesse Ventura, later elected governor of Minnesota, also stars.