TV highlights for Saturday, July 31: 'Puppy Bowl' streaming on Discovery+

Set in a future when the United States has become a decadent police state, the 1987 fantasy "The Running Man" (8 p.m., MOMAX) stars future California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger as a convicted criminal sentenced to appear on a reality show (hosted by Richard Dawson of "Family Feud"), where he must evade hired killers. Many credit this thriller for anticipating the rise of reality television, its confusion of governance with entertainment and its role in civic decay. Jesse Ventura, later elected governor of Minnesota, also stars.