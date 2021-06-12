TV highlights for Saturday, June 12: Sports and a true-crime Lifetime movie

After spending 30 horrific hours in the cold, while gravely wounded, lying in the dirt, and paralyzed, the police in Belleville, Ill., found her alive.

Her injuries were so severe, she had to re-learn how to walk and talk.

With no memory of what happened, she started a long and painful recovery while searching her shattered memory to unlock the mystery of who did this to her.

The movie, according to Life, tells “the extraordinary true story of an ordinary teenage girl who had to fight for her life three times: first in the woods, then in the hospital, and finally in court.”

Jennie Garth stars as the teen’s mother, Michelle Reeves.

