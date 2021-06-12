TV highlights for Saturday, June 12: Sports and a true-crime Lifetime movie

Tonight’s TV highlights include sports coverage and a shocking Lifetime movie.
Major League Baseball (6 p.m., Fox). Check listings for local action.
Cars drive fast on auto racing (7 p.m., CBS).
Getting ready for the Tokyo Games on the U.S. Olympics trials (7 p.m., NBC).
A woman perseveres after a savage attack in the 2021 shocker “Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story” (7 p.m., Lifetime).
During another pregnancy, Flint opts for more fruitful surroundings on “Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty” (7 p.m., BBC America).
The Clippers host the Jazz in NBA playoff action (7:30 p.m., ABC).
A best-selling legal thriller writer discusses the Innocence Project and his own fictional treatment of trials on “John Grisham on Wrongful Convictions” (8 p.m., CSPAN2).
A failure to rise on the 2021 romance “The Baker’s Son” (8 p.m., Hallmark).
A second chance to see performances on “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, rerun).
The Lifetime movie tells the true story of Ashley Reeves who, as a 17-year-old in 2006, was left for dead in the woods after a brutal attack.
After spending 30 horrific hours in the cold, while gravely wounded, lying in the dirt, and paralyzed, the police in Belleville, Ill., found her alive.
Her injuries were so severe, she had to re-learn how to walk and talk.
With no memory of what happened, she started a long and painful recovery while searching her shattered memory to unlock the mystery of who did this to her.
The movie, according to Life, tells “the extraordinary true story of an ordinary teenage girl who had to fight for her life three times: first in the woods, then in the hospital, and finally in court.”
Jennie Garth stars as the teen’s mother, Michelle Reeves.