TV highlights for Saturday, June 19: TV celebrates Juneteenth today

TV celebrates Juneteenth today

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar hosts and co-produced “Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America” (7 p.m., History).

This one-hour survey offers offers a brisk glance at protest movements, including the labor rights struggle between the 1880s and the 1930s, the battle for women to earn the right to vote, the modern Civil Rights movement, the fight for gay recognition and rights, and the recent uprisings protesting police violence against men and women of colors.

Each of these movements could fill a documentary of their own, if not a miniseries.

“Fight the Power” is one among many commemorations of Juneteenth, recalling June 19, 1865, when Black residents of Galveston, Texas, were informed of the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863. History will repeat “Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre” (8 p.m., Saturday). Other notable cable offerings include “12 Years a Slave” (6 p.m., Sundance) and “Selma” (7 p.m., FXM). (CBS will air “Selma” as well on Sunday night, its network broadcast debut.)

OTHER’S HIGHLIGHTS