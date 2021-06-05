TV highlights for Saturday, June 5: 'Meerkat Manor' reboot debuts

No series is safe from rebooting. “Friends” had its reunion. A “new” version of “Frasier” is in the works, and even “iCarly” is returning.

To these retreads, add “Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty” (7 p.m., BBC America). Like many around the globe, I was transfixed by the turf war of these desert rodents, scratching out a rough existence in the blasting heat of the Kalahari Desert.

“Meerkat,” which ran from 2005 to 2008, added character development to its observation of life and death. The struggles of Flower and her brood and their meerkat rivals took on the trappings of Greek drama, Shakespeare and even “The Sopranos.”

We return to the Whiskers clan, under the leadership of Swift, the great-granddaughter of Flower, the original meerkat matriarch. Swift and her offspring are leading the lush life. Their little mound of earth has more than its share of water and vegetation.

Not far away, conditions aren’t so rosy for Flint and her Hakuna Matata gang. They live in a dust heap and must travel far for their forage. One subplot emerges early, when one of Flint’s males comes sniffing around Swift’s camp. Will he find a life mate? Or sudden death at the hands of protective brothers? This variation on “Romeo and Juliet” has just begun.