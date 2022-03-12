TV highlights for Saturday, March 12: 'Mash-Up' series debuts on HGTV

HGTV debuts “Mash-Up Our Home” (7 p.m., HGTV), exploring a relatively new kind of “problem.”

Hosted by the married team of Kele Dobrinski and Christina Valencia, “Mash-Up” offers advice and solves problems for couples with design projects hampered by radically different aesthetics.

At the risk of sounding like some 20th-century mastodon, this is a very contemporary dilemma. Time was, many a guy left the decor to his wife and countered every interior design question with a “Yes, dear” before retreating to give the lawn a haircut.

In the first episode, Kele and Christina consult with a couple who share the notion of renovating a garage into a living space. Will they be able to reconcile Mr. Primary Color with Mrs. Beige? Will people ever learn to pick their battles? Or do fights over colors and tints point to deeper problems? That might explain why shows like “Mash-Up Our Home” can be so popular — and more profound than they first appear.

Other highlightsCollege basketball coverage includes the Big East Tournament Final (5:30 p.m., Fox) and the Pac-12 Tournament Championship (8 p.m., Fox). Teams to be announced.

2022 Paralympics (7 p.m., NBC) coverage.

Two young women are sentenced to a rehabilitation facility where sadism abounds in the 2021 shocker “Cruel Instruction” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

A beautiful bug breeder sets out to land a hunky single dad in the 2022 romance “Feeling Butterflies” (7 p.m., Hallmark).

The Golden State Warriors host the Milwaukee Bucks in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

Zoe Kravitz hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC), featuring musical guest Rosalia.

