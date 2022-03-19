TV highlights for Saturday, March 19: 'Painting With John' is back for more

The oddball series “Painting With John” (8 p.m., HBO Signature) has entered its second season shot through with bemused bewilderment.

An artist, actor and musician (The Lounge Lizards), John Lurie seems surprised that his little video project has gotten picked up.

In addition to listening to his hypnotic music while watching him paint and hearing his rambling anecdotes, Lurie offers odd little video projects starring his local friends. Lurie doesn’t seem to know what to do with a TV show, and that’s what makes it so compelling. He concludes one episode with the comment, “Thanks for the money, HBO!” At least somebody’s in on the joke. The series also streams on HBO Max.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

Second-round 2022 NCAA Basketball Tournament action goes on all day and into late night. Games start at 11:10 a.m. on CBS, 5:10 p.m. on TNT, 6:10 p.m. on TBS and 6:45 p.m. on truTV.

Massachusetts takes on Notre Dame in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament (6:30 p.m., ESPN2). A game between UNLV and Arizona (9 p.m., ESPN2) follows.

A family court judge’s murder yields a crowded field of suspects on “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC, rerun).

The Tampa Bay Lightning host the New York Rangers in NHL action (7 p.m., ABC).

An aspiring artist encounters a too-good-to-be-true rich and handsome neighbor just as reports of a local serial killer emerge in the 2022 shocker “Sins in the Suburbs” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

A trip to an Italian lace factory proves eventful in the 2022 romance “The Wedding Veil Unveiled” (7 p.m., Hallmark).

The 2021 gangster epic “The Many Saints of Newark” (7 p.m., HBO) offers a prequel to “The Sopranos,” as young Tony (Michael Gandolfini) grows up.

An essayist explores a decade defined by the end of the Cold War and the rise of the internet on “Chuck Klosterman: The Nineties” (7:55 p.m., C-Span2).

Kieran Culkin hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, rerun), featuring musical guest Ed Sheeran.

