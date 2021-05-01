TV highlights for Saturday, May 1: A night of movies on TV

Few films and filmmakers were as frustrated by lockdown as the 2020 thriller “Tenet” (7 p.m., HBO) and its director, Christopher Nolan. Shot in three different film formats — 35 mm, 70 mm and Imax technology — it was clearly intended for the big screen at a time when wide release was all but impossible.

“Tenet” won an Oscar last Sunday for best production design. It received generally positive reviews for offering viewers a real eyeful. Like Nolan’s breakthrough work “Memento,” this mystery plays games with time and demands that viewers pay attention.

TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTSTurner Classic Movies adds an extra day to April to complete its A-to-Z celebration of Oscar-winning movies. The end (of the alphabet) is near, as the network unspools “The Wizard of Oz” (7 p.m., TCM) followed by “Wuthering Heights” (9 p.m., TCM), both from 1939. The list concludes with the 1969 drama “Z” (3:30 a.m., TCM).

“Inspiring America: The 2021 Inspiration List” (7 p.m., NBC) honors individuals and organizations making a difference in their communities.