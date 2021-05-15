TV highlights for Saturday, May 15: A night of cable TV movies and reruns

Today’s TV highlights include a Lifetime movie, a Hallmark Channel romance, a new Charles Dickens adaptation and the “Race for the Vaccine” special:

The Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins clash in NHL playoff action (6:15 p.m., NBC).

The past resurfaces for two mothers in the 2021 shocker “Secrets on Sorority Row” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

Dev Patel, Tilda Swinton and Hugh Laurie star in the 2019 adaptation of “The Personal History of David Copperfield” (7 p.m., HBO).

Dr. Sanjay Gupta narrates “Race for the Vaccine” (8 p.m., CNN), offering a fly-on-the-wall look at the remarkably speedy development of the COVID-19 “jab,” and the unprecedented cooperative global “moonshot” effort that produced it.

After gaining custody of her sibling’s children, a busy executive reunites with a high-school friend in the 2021 romance “Sweet Carolina” (8 p.m., Hallmark).

Keegan-Michael Key hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC), with musical guest Olivia Rodrigo.