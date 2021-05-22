 Skip to main content
TV highlights for Saturday, May 22: A night of sports and cable movies
Today’s TV highlights include an over-the-top Lifetime cable TV movies, baseball, basketball and hockey games and a Hallmark Channel romance:

TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTSA man posing as a marine biologist becomes obsessed with a teen in the 2021 shocker “A Predator Returns” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

Major League Baseball (7 p.m., Fox) action.

The Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild clash in NHL hockey (7 p.m., NBC).

“China: Nature’s Ancient Kingdom” (7 p.m., BBC America) explores the rare species found in China’s national park system.

Kensi confronts her freaky stalker on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).

Petty Officers keep dying on “NCIS: New Orleans” (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).

The Brooklyn Nets host the Boston Celtics in first-round NBA playoff action (7:15 p.m., ABC).

A jilted woman returns to her family’s country inn in the 2017 romance “Moonlight in Vermont” (8 p.m., Hallmark).

“Redd Foxx: Life, Death and Money” (8 p.m., Reelz) profiles the “Sanford and Son” star and “blue” comedian who died on the set of his comeback sitcom in 1991. Ironically, pretending to be dying of a massive heart attack (“the big one”) and rejoining his late wife Elizabeth was a recurring gag on “Sanford and Son.”

CULT CHOICE

A mild-mannered advertising executive (Tony Randall) becomes an international sensation when tabloids link him to a sex symbol (Jayne Mansfield) in the 1957 comedy “Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter?” (7 p.m., TCM).

