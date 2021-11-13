TV highlights for Saturday, Nov. 13: College football and Christmas movies

Adult Swim introduces “Blade Runner: Black Lotus” (11 p.m., Cartoon Network), an anime meditation on the universe created for Ridley Scott’s 1982 adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s dystopian novel “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?”

In this homage, a young woman awakens to the noir-drenched atmosphere of 2032 Los Angeles. She has no idea who she is or where she learned her flawless martial arts skills.

Despite, or perhaps because of her ability to dispatch attackers with a few swift kicks, she becomes prey for compromised authorities out to “retire” her at all costs.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTSCollege football action includes Wisconsin hosting Northwestern (11 a.m., Big Ten Network), Texas A&M at Ole Miss (6 p.m., ESPN); Notre Dame at Virginia (6:30 p.m., ABC) and TCU at Oklahoma State (7 p.m., Fox).

After a genealogical search, a woman discovers a newfound family just in time for the holidays in the 2021 romance “My Christmas Family Tree” (7 p.m., Hallmark).

A fashion photographer and a wildlife documentarian conspire to create “The Picture Perfect Holiday” (7 p.m., Lifetime) in a 2021 romance.

A young basketball talent’s NBA dreams run counter to his parents’ insistence that he keep his grades up and earn a college scholarship in the 2021 coming-of-age sports drama “Boogie” (7 p.m., HBO).

Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”) hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC) featuring musical guest Taylor Swift. This marks Swift’s sixth appearance on “SNL,” including once as host.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.