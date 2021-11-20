TV highlights for Saturday, Nov. 20: Rock & Rollers and Christmas movies

The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (7 p.m., HBO) draws on various genres and eras, honoring artists living and dead. It can also be streamed on HBO Max.

This year’s class, inducted on Oct. 30 in Cleveland, includes Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren. Kraftwerk, Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron receive an Early Influence Award. LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads are cited for musical excellence.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTSCollege football action includes Auburn at South Carolina (6 p.m., ESPN), Oregon at Utah (6:30 p.m., ABC) and Oklahoma State at Texas Tech (7 p.m. Fox). If you want to watch the Wisconsin Badgers hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers, that game is streaming ESPN+ starting at 2:30 p.m.

A woman and her mentor go on a road trip in search of lost loves in the 2021 romance “A Christmas Together With You” (7 p.m., Hallmark).

An overscheduled designer is cajoled into slowing down for the holidays in the 2021 romance “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

It’s hit men a-go-go on “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).

A weaponized dolphin leads a porpoise-driven life on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).

Simu Liu hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC), featuring musical guest Saweetie.

CULT CHOICEThe 2021 documentary “Dean Martin: King of Cool” (5:15 p.m., TCM) recalls a mid-century superstar who dominated movies, television, nightclubs, Las Vegas and the pop charts with a seemingly effortless, self-deprecating ease.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.