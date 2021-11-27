TV highlights for Saturday, Nov. 27: 'Nash Bridges' is back in TV movie

A two-hour “Nash Bridges” (8 p.m., USA) movie event proves everything can be recycled.
Fit, trim and charming as ever, Don Johnson reprises his role as a rule-breaking San Francisco cop. He’s first seen cracking wise with his sidekick (Cheech Marin) before becoming embroiled in a gun battle with bad guys in the middle of a traffic jam that results in the explosion of a gasoline truck. And yes, he’s still driving his vintage Barracuda convertible.
Comfort food as non-threatening as leftover turkey, “Nash Bridges” was popular CBS fare in the years before “CSI” upped the budgets and body counts for that network’s police procedurals.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS
College football action includes Ohio State at Michigan (11 a.m., Fox), our Wisconsin Badgers at Minnesota (3 p.m., Fox), Texas A&M at LSU (6 p.m., ESPN), Oklahoma at Oklahoma State (6:30 p.m., ABC) and Notre Dame at Stanford (7 p.m., Fox).
If you missed the canine action on Thanksgiving, the National Dog Show (7 p.m., NBC) telecast is repeated.
The animated holiday special “Robbie the Reindeer in Hooves of Fire” (7 p.m., CBS) is followed by “Robbie the Reindeer in Legend of the Lost Tribe” (7:30 p.m., CBS).
Favorites return on “Home Town Takeover: Where Are They Now?” (7 p.m., HGTV).
A child is born in the Christmas movie “Merry Liddle Christmas Baby” (7 p.m., Lifetime).
Pursued by gangsters, a businessman goes undercover as the big guy in the 2021 holiday comedy “Soul Santa” (7 p.m., BET).
The late Ed Asner is among the voices heard in the animated special “The Story of Santa Claus” (8 p.m., CBS).
A tourist is mistaken for an elite party planner and hired to run a posh Irish estate in the 2021 romance “Christmas at Castle Hart” (8 p.m., Hallmark).
NEW ON STREAMING
Is there room for a new holiday classic? The competition is fierce, and the giants of the field (“Grinch,” “Charlie Brown” and “Rudolph”) have a 60-year head start.
Netflix streams “Robin Robin,” from the Aardman Animation studio famous for the stop-motion magic of “Wallace & Gromit.” In “Robin,” directors Dan Ojari and Michael Please have dreamed up a new variation on the adorable misfit who learns the meaning of the holidays.
In this case, it’s a robin with a slightly skewed perspective. Because his egg fell out of its nest before he was hatched, he ended up being raised by mice and tends to prefer their company. And like a mouse, this bird wants nothing more than to sneak into a human’s house and nibble on the bounty of Christmas.