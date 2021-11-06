TV highlights for Saturday, Nov. 6: Lifetime reboots 'Highway to Heaven'

Lifetime lurches from its usual women-in-peril movies to holiday uplift with the 2021 movie reboot of “Highway to Heaven” (7 p.m., Lifetime). Jill Scott reprises the late Michael Landon’s role as Angela Stewart, an angel among us who takes a job as a temporary high school guidance counselor, in which she assists a grief-stricken student and helps junior high school principal Bruce Banks (Barry Watson) live out some unrealized dreams.

Not to give too much away, but the door is left wide open for sequels. When Banks suggests he may have a more permanent job for Stewart, she defers, saying she’ll have to clear it with her “boss” first.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTSCollege football action includes Wisconsin at Rutgers (2:30 p.m., Big Ten Network), LSU at Alabama (6 p.m., ESPN), Oregon at Washington (6:30 p.m., ABC) and Indiana at Michigan (6:30 p.m., Fox).

The 2021 Breeders’ Club Classic (7 p.m., NBC) airs live from Del Mar, Calif.

“Destination Fear” (8 p.m., Travel) visits a Montana orphanage. Episodes can also be streamed on Discovery+.

A second chance reveals a woman’s values in the 2021 romance “Next Stop, Christmas” (7 p.m., Hallmark).