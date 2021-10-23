TV highlights for Saturday, Oct. 23: Sudeikis returns to host 'SNL'

Jason Sudeikis hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC) featuring musical guest Brandi Carlile.

A talent on “SNL” from 2005 to 2013, Sudeikis has received praise for his starring role in the Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso,” as an affable American football coach enlisted to take over a U.K. soccer team.

Sudeikis joins the roster of “SNL” stars who have scored successful TV series after leaving the mother ship.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is probably the most successful graduate, having appeared in “Seinfeld,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and “Veep.” Other “SNL” alumni who scored in TV: Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan in “30 Rock,” Amy Poehler in “Parks & Recreation” and Andy Samberg in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Fred Armisen graduated from “SNL” to explore the eccentric, woke world of the Pacific Northwest on IFC’s “Portlandia.”

TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTSCollege football action includes Wisconsin at Purdue (2 p.m., Big Ten Network), Tennessee at Alabama (6 p.m., ESPN), USC at Notre Dame (6:30 p.m., NBC) and Ohio State at Indiana (6:30 p.m., ABC).

The Crime Lab becomes a target on “CSI: Vegas” (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).