TV highlights for Saturday, Oct. 9: Kim Kardashian hosting 'SNL'

Kim Kardashian West hosts "Saturday Night Live" (10:30 p.m., NBC), featuring musical guest Halsey.
In my humble opinion, Kardashian West should be the subject of lampoons, not the host of a show once known for satire. Like many cultural institutions, "SNL" has lost its bite (and perhaps its soul) in chasing celebrities and the tabloid and social media attention they bring. Kardashian West isn't funny; she's a joke. There's a difference.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Viewers can catch up with the first five episodes of "Impeachment: American Crime Story" (5 p.m. to 11:15 p.m., FX) in marathon fashion.
- College football action includes: Wisconsin at Illinois (2:30 p.m., Big Ten Network), TCU at Texas Tech (6 p.m., ESPN), Michigan at Nebraska (6:30 p.m., ABC), Alabama at Texas A&M (7 p.m., CBS) and Utah at USC (7 p.m., Fox).
- A crew of good-looking astronauts sets off from a dying planet Earth in 2063 to explore a distant planet and possible home for the human race in the 2021 space drama "Voyagers" (7 p.m., HBO).
- A bison calf needs surgery on the season five premiere of "The Zoo" (7 p.m., Animal Planet).
- Socially inept coeds hope a sorority will help them adjust to college life, only to discover the sisterhood's sinister secrets, in the 2021 shocker "Dying to Belong" (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- A downsizing family finds their new digs too snug to fit a beloved heirloom on "Outgrown" (7 p.m., HGTV).
- Rodent clans scramble for survival in the harsh Kalahari Desert on "Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty" (7 p.m., BBC America).
- Cuban cuisine looms large on the 2021 romance "South Beach Love" (8 p.m., Hallmark).
CULT CHOICE
After the smash success of "Wayne's World," neither audiences nor critics warmed to Mike Myers' 1993 film, "So I Married an Axe Murderer" (6:20 p.m., Starz Encore.) Directed by Thomas Schlamme, known for his influential "walk and talk" camera work on acclaimed series including "ER," "Sports Night" and "The West Wing."