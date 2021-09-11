 Skip to main content
TV highlights for Saturday, Sept. 11: Football, meerkats on TV today
Tune in Tonight

Bucky Badger

Wisconsin’s Badgers, represented here by their Bucky mascot, play at home on Sept. 11. The team is still looking for its first victory this season.

Today’s TV highlights include plenty of college football:

The Wisconsin Badgers host Eastern Michigan (6 p.m., FS1), while fellow Big Ten team Indiana hosts Idaho (6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network).

Only the top 64 can compete in the World Axe-Throwing League (6 p.m., ESPNews).

The Mets host the Yankees in MLB action (6:30 p.m., Fox).

In primetime college football action, Michigan hosts Washington (7 p.m., ABC) and USC hosts Stanford (9:30 p.m., Fox).

A couple’s move to America unravels the Windsor knot in the 2021 melodrama “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace: Enhanced Edition” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

The struggles of Kalahari rodents take on epic dimensions on “Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty” (7 p.m., BBC America).

An officer meets a gentleman at her late grandfather’s failing barbecue joint in the 2021 distraction “Roadhouse Romance” (8 p.m., Hallmark).

“NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021 1/2” (9 p.m., HBO) concludes with a look at the lingering health issues facing first responders.

CULT CHOICE

A strong cast (Dan Stevens, Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher, Judi Dench, Emilia Fox, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Adil Ray, Michele Dotrice, and Aimee-Ffion Edwards) failed to save the 2020 remake of Noel Coward’s beloved stage comedy “Blithe Spirit” (8 p.m., Showtime) from meager box office and poor reviews.

