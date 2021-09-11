TV highlights for Saturday, Sept. 11: Football, meerkats on TV today

Today’s TV highlights include plenty of college football:
The Wisconsin Badgers host Eastern Michigan (6 p.m., FS1), while fellow Big Ten team Indiana hosts Idaho (6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network).
Only the top 64 can compete in the World Axe-Throwing League (6 p.m., ESPNews).
The Mets host the Yankees in MLB action (6:30 p.m., Fox).
In primetime college football action, Michigan hosts Washington (7 p.m., ABC) and USC hosts Stanford (9:30 p.m., Fox).
A couple’s move to America unravels the Windsor knot in the 2021 melodrama “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace: Enhanced Edition” (7 p.m., Lifetime).
The struggles of Kalahari rodents take on epic dimensions on “Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty” (7 p.m., BBC America).
An officer meets a gentleman at her late grandfather’s failing barbecue joint in the 2021 distraction “Roadhouse Romance” (8 p.m., Hallmark).
“NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021 1/2” (9 p.m., HBO) concludes with a look at the lingering health issues facing first responders.
CULT CHOICE
A strong cast (Dan Stevens, Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher, Judi Dench, Emilia Fox, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Adil Ray, Michele Dotrice, and Aimee-Ffion Edwards) failed to save the 2020 remake of Noel Coward’s beloved stage comedy “Blithe Spirit” (8 p.m., Showtime) from meager box office and poor reviews.