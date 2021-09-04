 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV highlights for Saturday, Sept. 4: Lots of college football action
0 Comments
Tune in Tonight

TV highlights for Saturday, Sept. 4: Lots of college football action

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s TV highlights include plenty of college football action — including our Wisconsin Badgers:

College football games include Penn State at Wisconsin (11 a.m., Fox), Tulane at Oklahoma (11 a.m., ABC), Indiana at Iowa (2:30 p.m., Big Ten Network), Alabama at Miami (2:30 p.m., ABC), Texas Tech at Houston (6 p.m., ESPN), Georgia at Clemson (6:30 p.m., ABC) and LSU at UCLA (7:30 p.m., Fox).

The globe-trotting nature epic “Eden: Untamed Planet” (7 p.m., BBC America) offers a “Making Of” episode explaining how many of the remarkable scenes were captured.

Tom Hanks shares the screen with child actress Helena Zengel in the 2020 Western “News of the World” (7 p.m., HBO).

Jodie Foster leads an all-star cast in the 2021 legal drama “The Mauritanian” (7 p.m., Showtime), about a prisoner held at Guantanamo Bay for 14 years without being legally charged with a crime.

The 2021 anthology “8:46 Films” (7 p.m., CBS) presents four short films about the lives of contemporary Black Americans.

Competitions at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics (7 p.m., NBC; 8 p.m., NBCSN).

A pompom tryout turns bloody in the 2021 shocker “Cheer for Your Life” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

“Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty” (7 p.m., BBC America) returns from hiatus.

Deep in the Alaska wilderness, a biologist falls under the spell of a handsome guide in the 2021 romance “Journey of My Heart” (8 p.m., Hallmark).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert