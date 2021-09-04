TV highlights for Saturday, Sept. 4: Lots of college football action

Today’s TV highlights include plenty of college football action — including our Wisconsin Badgers:

College football games include Penn State at Wisconsin (11 a.m., Fox), Tulane at Oklahoma (11 a.m., ABC), Indiana at Iowa (2:30 p.m., Big Ten Network), Alabama at Miami (2:30 p.m., ABC), Texas Tech at Houston (6 p.m., ESPN), Georgia at Clemson (6:30 p.m., ABC) and LSU at UCLA (7:30 p.m., Fox).

The globe-trotting nature epic “Eden: Untamed Planet” (7 p.m., BBC America) offers a “Making Of” episode explaining how many of the remarkable scenes were captured.

Tom Hanks shares the screen with child actress Helena Zengel in the 2020 Western “News of the World” (7 p.m., HBO).

Jodie Foster leads an all-star cast in the 2021 legal drama “The Mauritanian” (7 p.m., Showtime), about a prisoner held at Guantanamo Bay for 14 years without being legally charged with a crime.

The 2021 anthology “8:46 Films” (7 p.m., CBS) presents four short films about the lives of contemporary Black Americans.

Competitions at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics (7 p.m., NBC; 8 p.m., NBCSN).