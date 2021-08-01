TV highlights for Sunday, Aug. 1: HBO Max streaming 'Mr. Soul'

HBO Max begins streaming “Mr. Soul!” This 2018 documentary was seen earlier this year on PBS’s “Independent Lens.” It recalls a remarkable cultural showcase that ran on “educational” television in the years before the establishment of PBS.

After race riots convulsed American cities in the 1960s, a study concluded that America was headed “toward two societies, one Black, one white, separate and unequal.” The report specifically cited mass media’s lack of depiction of anyone of color as a contributing factor to social divisions.

In the wake of the study, New York’s educational station WNET launched “Soul!,” a showcase for Black voices. Many performers made their TV debuts on “Soul!” including Kool & the Gang, Ashford & Simpson and Earth, Wind & Fire. Stevie Wonder was a regular guest and performer.

The show was picked up for syndication by the fledgling Corporation for Public Broadcasting but fell prey to pressures from the Nixon administration, which made no secret of its displeasure with a forum for Black voices, many of them radical.

