TV highlights for Sunday, Aug. 15:

wrestling’s code “Heels” (8 p.m., Starz) debuts, an elegiac melodrama set in an old-school, family run professional wrestling federation located in rural Georgia. The budgets are low and the arena ancient, but the stakes and passions run high, particularly between brothers Jack Spade (Stephen Amell, “Arrow”) and his younger brother, Ace (Alexander Ludwig, “The Hunger Games,” “Vikings”). After the death of their father, Jack was forced to hold the business together, write the scripts for each week’s show and stage-manage the drama that keeps rural fans buying popcorn (and sometimes throwing it at the stage).

The show’s title comes from wrestling code. Every event involves a hero, or “face,” and a villain, known as a “heel.” It’s as important for the first to get the crowd to love him as it is for the latter to rile them into a passionate hatred. Cast as the glorious blond “Face,” Ace seems impatient to steal the champion’s belt from his brother, a process that Jack would rather string along to keep the fans buying tickets.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS“Invisible Monsters” (8 p.m., A&E) profiles a rogue’s gallery of famous serial killers who operated largely in plain sight until they were eventually caught.