TV highlights for Sunday, Aug. 22:

‘Chapelwaite’ and ‘Gossip’ debut
Inspired by Stephen King’s short story “Jerusalem’s Lot,” the new series “Chapelwaite” (8 p.m. Sunday, Epic, TV-MA) offers a lurid, gothic take on the mid-19th century. As a boy, Charles Boone (Adrien Brody) saw his father reduced to grunts and possessed by some evil spirit, nearly killing him and his mother. Sent into hiding, he becomes captain of a whaling ship that takes him to Japan, where he finds a wife and raises daughters.
As his wife lays dying, he receives a letter from a distant cousin, leaving him a house and a business in Maine (where else?), where Boone decides to take refuge from his grief and raise the kids. As you might expect, the house is too scary for even the long-serving governess to stick around. She does leave him with some advice: Stay out of the basement!
Distraction arrives in the form of Rebecca Morgan (Emily Hampshire), a college-educated woman, a rare thing in Preacher’s Corners, Maine. She has an arrangement to publish a story in the prestigious Atlantic magazine, if her writer’s block ever lifts. Will Boone and his dark family legacy inspire her to write her gothic masterpiece? Is this a New England take on Mary Shelly’s “Frankenstein”? Or “Little Women” with monsters? You’ll just have to tune in to find out!
Streaming on Discovery+ beginning Saturday, “Children of the Cult” profiles three young British women who escaped from a controlling group that began in the late 1960s as a devout Christian sect but devolved into a criminal and abusive organization.
The four-part docuseries “Gossip” (9 p.m. Sunday, Showtime, TV-14) examines how gossip columnists operate and how the currency of “dish” has been used by publishers to amass and use political power.
Each installment covers a different decade’s tawdry tales, beginning in the 1970s, when brash Australian publisher Rupert Murdoch purchased the New York Post.
In addition to profiling gossip veteran Cindy Adams, “Gossip” offers an insightful history lesson in the use of smears to bruise political enemies. In the late 1970s, when Studio 54’s owners were under investigation by the IRS, their thuggish lawyer, Roy Cohn, planted an item in the Post alleging that then-President Jimmy Carter’s chief of staff had snorted cocaine at the disco. The charge was without substantiation, but it embroiled the administration in scandal, one of the thousand cuts that paved the way to the election of Ronald Reagan, a figure far friendlier to Rupert Murdoch and Roy Cohn’s ilk than Jimmy Carter.
Cohn mastered the politically destructive smear in the 1950s as Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s boy wonder. Murdoch and his media properties would continue the tradition well into the 21st century.
The lingering ghost of Roy Cohn and the presence in “Gossip” of Roger Stone underscores its unstated theme: that the currency of gossip only moves in one direction. It only helps the ruthless, rich and powerful to become more so. It is always used to destroy those who would challenge a status quo that benefits the powerful. It is a sleazy, mob-adjacent part of the media food chain, where proximity to power is all-important, even if that powerful person is evil, or as journalist Ken Auletta says here of Cohn, “reptilian.” And it explains the triumph of Donald Trump.
SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS
— Anthony Anderson, Ken Jeong, Tran Ho and Sofia Vergara co-host the seventh annual “Stand Up to Cancer” (8 p.m., CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, E!, ESPN News, FYI, Destination America, HBO, IFC, Showtime, Starz, TV-14) charity special. Musical performances and comedy share time with informational segments about breakthroughs in cancer treatment and research. Additional performers include Common and Brittany Howard.
— The 2021 Little League World Series (8 p.m., ESPN) continues from South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
— A student reels when the new kid in school has the same name as the one she created for a fake social media profile in the 2021 shocker “Do You Trust Your Boyfriend?” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
— After falling for the fireman who rescued her from a highway accident, a woman finds his obsessive ways suffocating in the 2021 shocker “Burning Little Lies” (8 p.m., LMN, TV-PG).
— “Eden: Untamed Planet” (8 p.m., BBC America) visits Patagonia.
— A soap opera producer is willing to swallow her pride to welcome a former boyfriend back to the set of her floundering series in the 2021 romance “A Little Daytime Drama” (9 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
— Monsters clash, as they have before, in the 2021 epic “Godzilla vs. Kong (9 p.m., HBO and streaming on HBO Max).
— A young woman’s efforts to avenge her mother’s death and leave her stifling small town go awry and embroil her with some local misfits in the 2020 British thriller spoof “Pixie” (9 p.m., Showtime).
SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS
— Updates of previously aired segments scheduled on “60 Minutes” (7 p.m., CBS): an acclaimed retired sportswriter covers high school girls’ basketball; Iceland’s latest unpronounceable volcano; racism in uniform.
— “History of the Sitcom” (8 p.m., CNN) concludes with a look at escapism.
— “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA) shuffles into its 11th and final season.
— Between the brothers on “Heels” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
— Abby runs through a number of therapists on her way to the realization that she’s become “too busy to kill herself” in the second season premiere of “Work in Progress” (11 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
CULT CHOICE
— The brainy research department manager (Katharine Hepburn) bristles at the arrival of an efficiency expert (Spencer Tracy) armed with newfangled computers in the 1957 romantic comedy “Desk Set” (8 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-G). The sets, costumes and decor are a must for “Mad Men” fans, as is the evocation of the office Christmas party as an occasion shot through with alcohol, melancholy and regret.
** ** **
