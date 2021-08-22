TV highlights for Sunday, Aug. 22:

The four-part docuseries “Gossip” (9 p.m. Sunday, Showtime, TV-14) examines how gossip columnists operate and how the currency of “dish” has been used by publishers to amass and use political power.

Each installment covers a different decade’s tawdry tales, beginning in the 1970s, when brash Australian publisher Rupert Murdoch purchased the New York Post.

In addition to profiling gossip veteran Cindy Adams, “Gossip” offers an insightful history lesson in the use of smears to bruise political enemies. In the late 1970s, when Studio 54’s owners were under investigation by the IRS, their thuggish lawyer, Roy Cohn, planted an item in the Post alleging that then-President Jimmy Carter’s chief of staff had snorted cocaine at the disco. The charge was without substantiation, but it embroiled the administration in scandal, one of the thousand cuts that paved the way to the election of Ronald Reagan, a figure far friendlier to Rupert Murdoch and Roy Cohn’s ilk than Jimmy Carter.

Cohn mastered the politically destructive smear in the 1950s as Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s boy wonder. Murdoch and his media properties would continue the tradition well into the 21st century.