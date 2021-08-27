TV highlights for Sunday, Aug. 29: 'One Day' presents 9/11 events

Next month brings the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. This anniversary has inspired a number of specials.

National Geographic will present the six-part series "9/11: One Day in America" (8 p.m., National Geographic), recalling the attacks and presenting events as they unfolded on an hour-by-hour and even minute-by-minute basis.

"Day" will air over four consecutive nights on National Geographic, presenting interviews with hundreds of officials, firefighters, policemen and citizens affected by events in New York, the Pentagon and Pennsylvania. Episodes will be available the next day on Hulu.

TONIGHT'S HIGHLIGHTS

Updated segments scheduled on "60 Minutes" (6 p.m., CBS) include: the computer chip shortage; a federal report on UFOs; quarterback Alex Smith's football comeback.

The Oakland Athletics host the New York Yankees in MLB action (6 p.m., ESPN).

The Atlanta Falcons host the Cleveland Browns in preseason NFL action (7 p.m., NBC).

ABC hosts a night of games with "Celebrity Family Feud" (7 p.m., ABC), "The Chase" (8 p.m., ABC) and "To Tell the Truth" (9 p.m., ABC).

and "Gossip" (7 p.m., Showtime) explores the rise of "A Current Affair" and other tabloid TV shows that employed documentary elements to present salacious and superstitious stories as "news."

"The Price of Freedom" (8 p.m., CNN) examines the NRA's decades-long lobbying and propaganda efforts that have radically changed the perception of the Second Amendment and the role of guns in society.

examines the NRA's decades-long lobbying and propaganda efforts that have radically changed the perception of the Second Amendment and the role of guns in society. "The Machines That Built America" (8 p.m., History) explores the rise of household appliances sold as labor-saving devices.

Plans for a dream vacation home turn into arguments on "Renovation, Inc.: The Lake House" (8 p.m., HGTV).

Breakups are a killer on the second season of "Sex & Murder" (9 p.m., HLN).

