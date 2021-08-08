TV highlights for Sunday, Aug. 8: 'Game Fight' follows the Olympics

After the closing ceremony tonight of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (7 p.m., NBC), NBC introduces “Family Game Fight” (9:30 p.m., NBC), hosted by real-life married couple and parents Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. On “Fight,” they will be “adopted” by other families to participate in contrived games. “Fight” was inspired by the couple’s habit of bickering on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Help yourself!

As they conclude, the Olympics reminded us of television at its best and worst. NBC and its many corporate cousins offered thousands of hours of competition and a chance for fans to watch their favorite sports, both popular and obscure. At the same time, all that coverage was accompanied by a lot of chatter, not all of it original, insightful or interesting.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

Luke sets out to discover Darth Vader’s origins in the 1983 sequel “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” (5 p.m., TNT).

Updated repeat reports scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): A drone attack on an American airbase; advances in robot engineering; Montana’s growing grizzly bear population.