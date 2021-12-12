TV highlights for Sunday, Dec. 12: CBS airing new holiday movie

For the first time in more than a decade, CBS will air two new holiday movies, tonight and next Sunday.

Tonight’s offering, “A Christmas Proposal” (7:30 p.m., CBS) begins in a glitzy corporate environment. Maria Winters (Jessica Camacho) dreams of opening her own line of food trucks but has settled for working as an executive chef for an up-and-coming singer.

Meanwhile, hotshot Seattle attorney Julian Diaz (Adam Rodriguez) has a problem. His father wants to retire and has to choose among his children to see who will succeed him. Julian may have the legal skills, but lacks the gravitas of a settled-down married man. So, Julian “hires” Maria to play his girlfriend for the Christmas holidays. Will the spirit of the mistletoe intrude on their arrnagement?

Tonight’s highlights“White House Christmas 2021” (5 p.m., HGTV) looks behind the scenes at the elaborate decorations at the executive mansion.

Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6:30 p.m., CBS): Inside NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope; aid agencies still at work in Afghanistan.

The Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears in NFL football action (7:20 p.m., NBC).

Steve Harvey hosts the 70th Miss Universe pageant (7 p.m., Fox) from Eilat, Israel.

Siblings discover the meaning of the holidays in “Sister Swap: Christmas in the City” (7 p.m., Hallmark).

Misery loves company on “Dexter: New Blood” (7 p.m., Showtime).

The season for selling on “Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown” (8 p.m., CW).

“Bowl-Mania” (8 p.m., ESPN) dissects the forthcoming schedule of college football games.

Wesley bugs Elijah on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC).

