TV highlights for Sunday, Dec. 19: McGraw, Hill star in 'Yellowstone' prequel

“Yellowstone” (7 p.m., Paramount), among the most popular series on television, gets its own prequel spinoff, “1883” (8 p.m., Paramount). It’s not surprising that this epic Dutton family origin story is violent, slow-moving and profane. But it also includes absurd elements that may put off even the most die-hard Western buff, like frequent use of F-bombs.

Sam Elliott is cast here as Shea Brennan, a guide paid to escort a wagon train of German immigrants. He joins forces with James Dutton (country star Tim McGraw), a taciturn cowboy. Fellow singer Faith Hill plays his feisty wife, Margaret.

Many of the sillier scenes involve teenage Elsa (Isabel May). When did she have time to dry-clean her peasant blouse? Amid the gore, mud, blood, guns and shootouts, she wanders like a dreamy model straight out of a shampoo commercial.

Tonight’s highlightsScheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Kentucky’s deadly tornadoes; a profile of Trevor Noah.

ABC returns to a holiday tradition by showing “The Sound of Music” (6 p.m., ABC).

An airline CEO plays Scrooge in the 2021 holiday fable “Christmas Takes Flight” (7 p.m., CBS).

Fat Tony renounces Satan and all his pomps on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox).

Dexter puts his skills to work on “Dexter: New Blood” (7 p.m., Showtime).

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the New Orleans Saints in NFL football action (7:20 p.m., NBC).

“The Toys That Built America” (8 p.m., History) explores the origins of popular board games.

Songs and celebration on “The Black Pack: We Three Kings” (8 p.m., CW).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.