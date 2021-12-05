TV highlights for Sunday, Dec. 5: Holiday specials, Doctor Who and football

Holiday specials, Doctor Who and football

Tonight’s TV highlights include holiday specials, Doctor Who and football:

Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6:30 p.m., CBS): An interview with an NSA whistleblower; a profile of Alessandro Michele, the creative director of Gucci.

Springfield provides a location for a Christmas movie on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, rerun).

Fun and games on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (7 p.m., ABC), “Legends of the Hidden Temple” (7 p.m., CW) and “Supermarket Sweep” (8 p.m., ABC).

A time lord’s clock runs out on the season finale of “Doctor Who” (7 p.m., BBC America).

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos in NFL football action (7:20 p.m., NBC).

LL Cool J hosts the National Christmas Tree Lighting (7:30 p.m., CBS) from Washington, D.C.

Alicia wants to go home on the season finale of “Fear the Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC).

“A Home for the Holidays at the Grove” (8:30 p.m., CBS) celebrates the joy of adoption and shares tales of blended families.

A terror threat on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC).

Cult choiceAiring over two Sundays, the musical documentary “Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records” (9 p.m., Epix) recalls a remarkable business collaboration and friendship that launched a record company that sustained a unique voice that ran counter to the hard rock currents of the 1960s and ‘70s.

The “misters” in the title are Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss, friends who founded A&M records on a handshake and recorded Alpert’s trumpet solo out of a garage studio.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.