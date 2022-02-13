TV highlights for Sunday, Feb. 13: Big day for football and puppies

Big day for football and puppies

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals meet in the Super Bowl LVI (5 p.m., NBC), America’s most-watched annual television spectacle. There are commercials, too.

Attendant celebrations include “Puppy Bowl XVIII” (1 p.m., Animal Planet). The tradition of counter-programming the big game and its gargantuan audience with animal antics continues with the AKC National Championship (7 p.m. Sunday, ESPN).

Not all these pet-friendly gimmicks endure. After reaching out to feline fans for several seasons, Hallmark canceled “The Kitten Bowl.” Reportedly, America’s cats met the news with an air of indifference.

Today’s highlights Updated editions of previously aired segments scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Climate change and wine cultivation; COVID-19 closes Britain’s most venerable pubs.

Adventures in the Wild West on “Around the World in 80 Days” on “Masterpiece” (7 p.m., PBS).

James works to solve both medical and romantic emergencies on “All Creatures Great and Small” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS).

Chuck targets an entire class of wealthy malefactors on “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime).

With Eli sidelined, the siblings bicker on “The Righteous Gemstones” (9 p.m., HBO).

Cult choice Director Howard Hawks bet he could turn one of Ernest Hemingway’s weakest works into a good movie, and the 1944 wartime romance “To Have and Have Not” (12:15 p.m., TCM), starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, was conceived.

New on streaming Those who cannot wait for Valentine’s Day hearts and flowers on Monday might sample the new Netflix series “Forecasting Love and Weather,” a South Korean romantic comedy series set in the National Meteorological Institute. If you can’t find love at the singles’ bar, there’s always small talk about isobars.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.