TV highlights for Sunday, Feb. 20: History lessons and a 1969 music festival

History unfolds in half-hour dollops on “I Was There” (9:30 p.m., History). This 12-part nonfiction series takes viewers to some of the most dramatic (and randomly chosen) moments in history, from the Salem witch trials to the explosion of the Hindenburg.

“There” demonstrates the steady improvement of the history re-enactment technique. Credible folks populate scenes as host Theo E.J. Wilson walks among them, providing background and details.

In one episode, Wilson introduces the Salem witch trials as a social battle that began as a skirmish between two leading Salem families whose rivalry was fueled by a broken dam and flooded land, as well as a power struggle over the control of the local Puritan congregation.

TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTS

Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Updates from Ukraine; an updated report on “directed energy” attacks on Americans.

The 2022 Winter Olympics (7 p.m., NBC) conclude with an opulent closing ceremony.

Directed by Questlove, the 2021 concert documentary “Summer of Soul” (7 p.m., ABC) recalls a Harlem musical festival held over six weekends in 1969. Assembling footage long considered lost, it revives memories of a cultural event overshadowed by the Woodstock festival that took place just a few weeks later in upstate New York. One of the most acclaimed films of last year, it has been streaming on Hulu since last summer, and has been nominated for an Academy Award for best documentary.

Fogg has a fateful encounter in New York on the season finale of “Around the World in 80 Days” on “Masterpiece” (7 p.m., PBS).

An ailing critter spoils Christmas plans on the season finale of “All Things Great and Small” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS).

The 11th season of “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC) resumes.

Chuck broadens his horizons to target an entire class of malefactors on “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime).

The feuding siblings take stock on “The Righteous Gemstones” (9 p.m., HBO).

A Kansas native returns on “Somebody Somewhere” (9:30 p.m., HBO).

