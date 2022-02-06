TV highlights for Sunday, Feb. 6: Sidney Poitier classic on TCM

In 1964, Sidney Poitier, who died on Jan. 6, was the first Black actor to win a Best Actor Academy Award for his role in the 1963 feel-good drama “Lilies of the Field” (7 p.m., TCM). He played a homeless handyman who helps an order of German-speaking nuns build a chapel in the Arizona desert.

While the importance of Oscars can be overstated, Poitier’s award came the same year as the passage of major civil rights legislation and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. winning the Nobel Peace Prize. It was clearly a moment.

Tonight’s highlightsScheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Fatal accidents and military training; the unmarked graves found at Canadian schools for Indigenous children.

2022 Winter Olympics events include figure skating, alpine skiing and freestyle skiing (7 p.m., NBC).

Feeling peckish on “Around the World in 80 Days” on “Masterpiece” (7 p.m., PBS).

James must settle old scores (on and off the playing field) when a familiar face returns to Darrowby on “All Creatures Great and Small” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS).

Prince pursues his dreams of Olympics glory on “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime).

Library thieves on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS).

Buried treasure on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, rerun).

Max goes undercover at a monastery on the season finale of “Vienna Blood” (9 p.m., PBS).

“We Need to Talk About Cosby” (9 p.m., Showtime) follows the comedian into the 1970s, when his reputation as an educator and role model stands in contrast to his private behavior.

Jesse recovers from an assault on “The Righteous Gemstones” (9 p.m., HBO).

The Feast of St. Francis on “Somebody Somewhere” (9:30 p.m., HBO).

Cult choice It’s taken us some 60 years to catch up with tales of space-obsessed tycoon villains found in thrillers like “Dr. No” (6 p.m., Sundance), from 1962.

