TV highlights for Sunday, Jan. 16: Reframing the life of Marilyn Monroe

Jessica Chastain narrates "Reframed: Marilyn Monroe" (8 and 9 p.m., CNN), a four-hour profile airing over two Sunday nights. Anticipating the 60th anniversary of her death, "Reframed" hopes to liberate the actress from her legend as victim and plaything for powerful midcentury males, ranging from playwright Arthur Miller to baseball legend Joe DiMaggio and at least two Kennedys.