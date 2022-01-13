TV highlights for Sunday, Jan. 16: Reframing the life of Marilyn Monroe

Jessica Chastain narrates "Reframed: Marilyn Monroe" (8 and 9 p.m., CNN), a four-hour profile airing over two Sunday nights. Anticipating the 60th anniversary of her death, "Reframed" hopes to liberate the actress from her legend as victim and plaything for powerful midcentury males, ranging from playwright Arthur Miller to baseball legend Joe DiMaggio and at least two Kennedys.
It revisits and revises her story as a Hollywood powerhouse with definite ideas of her own at a time when beautiful starlets were expected to be screened and not heard.
TODAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
- The three NFL Playoff games today are: Eagles at Buccaneers (noon, Fox) and 49ers at Cowboys (3:30 p.m., CBS). Wild Card Weekend wraps up tonight with Cardinals at Rams (7:15 p.m., ABC and ESPN).
- Scheduled on "60 Minutes" (7 p.m., CBS): New evidence about Anne Frank's betrayal; country star Chris Stapleton.
- "Around the World in 80 Days" on "Masterpiece" (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) embarks on a desert camel caravan.
- A long list of suspects emerges after a tech tycoon is found bludgeoned on the premiere of "The Real Murders of Atlanta" (7 p.m., Oxygen).
- Fun and games on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" (7 p.m., ABC) and "Supermarket Sweep" (8 p.m., ABC).
- McCall feels more needed than ever on "The Equalizer" (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).
- Dad's seedy past seems a tempting target for the greedy kids on "The Righteous Gemstones" (9 p.m., HBO).
- Hondo reflects on "S.W.A.T." (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
- A sniper may have links to the police force on "The Rookie" (9 p.m., ABC, rerun).