TV highlights for Sunday, Jan. 2: 'Masterpiece' goes 'Around the World'

“Masterpiece” (7 p.m., PBS) adapts Jules Verne’s novel “Around the World in 80 Days” for a 21st-century audience. Verne’s contemporary readers were enraptured with this 1873 tale of a large wager inspiring a globe-spanning trip.

This new eight-part “World” stars David Tennant as Phileas Fogg, a bourgeois London clubman belittled by his peers for his predictability. His spirit is aroused by a taunting postcard and an overheard conversation between strong-willed female reporter Abigail “Fix” Fortescue (Leonie Benesch) and her publisher father (Jason Watkins) about the possibility of global travel.

Fogg hires a valet, Passepartout (Ibrahim Koma) and wagers a fellow clubman 20,000 pounds sterling that he will span the globe and be back in time for Christmas Eve.

While shot through with gunfire and near-misses, “80 Days” can be enjoyed by the whole family with its swashbuckling fun.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Jews who escaped Hitler’s Germany only to return as spies.

The Packers host the Vikings in NFL action (7 p.m., NBC).

Amateurs compete to become a “Next Level Chef” (7 p.m., Fox).

Blackmail and wedding bells on the season finale of “Yellowstone” (7 p.m., Paramount, CMT).

A fight over football on “The Simpsons” (8 p.m., Fox).

The documentary “Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name” (8 p.m., CNN) includes performance footage from a 2010 reunion tour as well as clips doing back to the early 1970s.

The new gross-out series “This Came Out of Me” (8 p.m., Discovery) interviews surprised patients and talks to doctors who have surgically removed peculiar objects from the strangest places.

Bailey’s future seems uncertain on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC).

CULT CHOICE

Olivia de Havilland, Rossano Brazzi, Yvette Mimieux and George Hamilton star in the 1962 romance “Light in the Piazza” (3:15 p.m., TCM).

