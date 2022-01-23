TV highlights for Sunday, Jan. 23: 'Billions' is back for season six

Damian Lewis sure knows how to leave a Showtime series. He departed "Homeland" at the end of season 3 in dramatic fashion, and his character Bobby Axelrod was evicted from his role on "Billions" (8 p.m., Showtime) at the end of season five, engulfed in legal and ethical woes that threaten Axe, his investment firm.
Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) steps into Axe's shoes just as the disgraced financier's nemesis, Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti), takes an extended, rural hiatus. Season six kicks off with some difficult adjustments. Prince has the hardest time figuring out what to do with a staff that had been loyal to Axe and suspicious of his replacement, and Rhoades feuds with a neighbor.
TODAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional playoffs (2 p.m., NBC).
- The Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional playoffs (5:30 p.m., CBS).
- The voices of Louis C.K., Kevin Hart and Eric Stonestreet animate the 2016 comedy "The Secret Life of Pets" (7 p.m., NBC).
- An international incident breaks out at an Indian wedding ceremony on "Around the World in 80 Days" on "Masterpiece" (7 p.m., PBS).
- Fun and games on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" (7 p.m., ABC), "Legends of the Hidden Temple" (7 p.m., CW) and "Supermarket Sweep" (8 p.m., ABC).
- Medical advice clashes with farming wisdom on "All Creatures Great and Small on "Masterpiece" (8 p.m., PBS).
- Spies and Chinese ties on "NCIS: Hawai'i" (9 p.m., CBS).
- Second chances on "The Rookie" (9 p.m., ABC).