TV highlights for Sunday, Jan. 23: 'Billions' is back for season six

Damian Lewis sure knows how to leave a Showtime series. He departed "Homeland" at the end of season 3 in dramatic fashion, and his character Bobby Axelrod was evicted from his role on "Billions" (8 p.m., Showtime) at the end of season five, engulfed in legal and ethical woes that threaten Axe, his investment firm.

Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) steps into Axe's shoes just as the disgraced financier's nemesis, Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti), takes an extended, rural hiatus. Season six kicks off with some difficult adjustments. Prince has the hardest time figuring out what to do with a staff that had been loyal to Axe and suspicious of his replacement, and Rhoades feuds with a neighbor.