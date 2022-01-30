TV highlights for Sunday, Jan. 30: Are you ready for some football?

Are you ready for some football?

The NFL playoff round concludes as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals — featuring Kenosha’s own Trae Waynes — in the AFC Championship game (2 p.m., CBS) and the Los Angeles Rams host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game (5:30 p.m., Fox).

Last weekend’s NFL games enjoyed huge ratings numbers, not seen in several years. It was estimated that nine out of 10 Kansas City households tuned in to the overtime thriller with Buffalo, a memorable game that reached more than 43 million viewers nationwide.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

Scheduled on two episodes of “60 Minutes” (CBS): Tony Bennett, Peter Jackson revisits “Let It Be,” and New Orleans’ marching band history (6 p.m.); Great White Sharks, Yellowstone’s wolf and a photo archive of every living species (7 p.m.).

Tight credit in Hong Kong on “Around the World in 80 Days on Masterpiece” (7 p.m., PBS).

Fun and games on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (7 p.m., ABC) and “Supermarket Sweep” (8 p.m., ABC).

A docuseries follows a college marching band on “March” (7 p.m., CW).

A mother fears her son has joined a gang on “The Equalizer” (8 p.m., CBS).

Officers retrieve a police helicopter stolen by a teenager on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC).

W. Kamau Bell hosts the four-part documentary series “We Need to Talk About Cosby” (9 p.m., Showtime). Bell, a standup comedian and host of CNN’s “United Shades of America,” is no stranger to discussing matters of race. Nearly everyone interviewed reveals a deeply personal reaction to their discovery that a respected, paternal and progressive figure such as Bill Cosby might be a sexual predator.

Hondo goes South of the border on “S.W.A.T” (9 p.m., CBS).

Cooking competitively on “Next Level Chef” (9 p.m., Fox).

A Christmas to forget on “The Righteous Gemstones” (9 p.m., HBO).

