TV highlights for Sunday, Jan. 9: A new Fox sitcom and new 'Masterpiece' episodes

“Pivoting” (7:30 p.m., Fox) is about as unfunny and contrived a sitcom as I’ve seen.

After the death of their best friend, three women in their 40s vow to seize the day. Amy (Eliza Coupe), a TV producer, resolves to pay attention to her children.

Jodie (Ginnifer Goodwin), a mother of three, develops a crush on her new trainer, and Sarah (Maggie Q), a surgeon, starts working as a bagger at the local supermarket.

There have been more far-fetched premises for a sitcom, but few accompanied by such trite dialogue.

Also on Fox tonight, a “Blossom” reunion breaks out on “Call Me Kat” (7 p.m., Fox). Note: “Pivoting” and “Call Me Kat” will both air regularly on Thursday.

Tonight’s highlightsScheduled on “60 Minutes” (6:30 p.m., CBS): Mass resignations; the NFL’s underappreciated star, the kicker.

“Around the World in 80 Days” on “Masterpiece” (7 p.m., PBS) gets as far as Italy.

Fun and games on ABC with “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (7 p.m., ABC) and “Supermarket Sweep” (8 p.m., ABC).

The Raiders host the Chargers in NFL football action (7:20 p.m., NBC).

Rap rivalries can be murder on “The Equalizer” (7:30 p.m., CBS).

“All Creatures Great and Small” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS) enters its second bucolic season.

Extremist militia groups “guarding” the border open fire on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8:30 p.m., CBS).

Police enlist a crook to catch a thief on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC).

Stolen weapons on “S.W.A.T.” (9:30 p.m., CBS).

