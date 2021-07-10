TV highlights for Sunday, July 11: All sharks, all night long on Discovery

Welcome to "The White Lotus" (8 p.m., HBO). Set at a posh resort in Hawaii, it presents a satire of the pampered upper class. Too bad there are precious few laughs or satirical insights in the first hour.
- A tradition since 1988, "Shark Week" has become the longest-running and most anticipated programming stunt in TV history. The water will turn crimson with 45 hours of new documentaries about our finned friends, beginning with "Crikey: It's Shark Week" (7 p.m., Discovery), "Tiffany Haddish Does Shark Week" (8 p.m., Discovery) and "Jackass Shark Week" (9 p.m., Discovery).
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Scheduled on "60 Minutes" (6 p.m., CBS): Efforts to clean up the nuclear power plant in Fukushima, Japan, with specialized robots; a profile of author Colson Whitehead.
- The broadcast of the 2021 Major League Baseball draft (6 p.m., ESPN), instead of an actual baseball game, shows how important "fantasy" leagues have become.
- Tampa Bay hosts Montreal in game 7 of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs (6 p.m., NBC).
- The Milwaukee Bucks host the Suns in game 3 of the NBA finals (7 p.m., ABC).
- "Unforgotten" on "Masterpiece" (8 p.m., PBS) enters its fourth season. Detectives take on cold cases and try to solve long-unsolved mysteries.
- The CW imports the New Zealand comedy "Wellington Paranormal" (8 and 8:30 p.m., CW).
- 21st century spirits track our heroes to Shakespeare's time in "A Discovery of Witches" (8 p.m., AMC).