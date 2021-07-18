 Skip to main content
TV Highlights for Sunday, July 18: Discovery heads to the "Serengeti"
Tune in Tonight

TV Highlights for Sunday, July 18: Discovery heads to the "Serengeti"

Discovery heads to the ‘Serengeti’

For the second summer in a row, Discovery (and now Discovery+) will shift from the ocean depths and reefs of “Shark Week” to the vast desert expanse of “Serengeti” (7 p.m., Discovery). Not unlike old-fashioned nature documentaries or the more recent BBC America offering “Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty,” “Serengeti” has fashioned characters out of the wild animals it profiles, complete with names and personalities.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSScheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): remembering 600,000 COVID dead; the special talents of some on the autism spectrum; teens, shipwrecked for 15 months, recall their experience 50 years later.

The Yankees host the Red Sox in Major League Baseball (6 p.m., ESPN).

Fun and games on ABC with “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC), “The Chase” (8 p.m., ABC) and “To Tell the Truth” (9 p.m., ABC).

Julie Chen hosts “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS).

“History of the Sitcom” (8 p.m., CNN) explores themes of friendship.

“The Machines That Built America” (8 p.m., History) kicks off with the revolutionary introduction of the tractor.

The multi-part history “Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury” (9 p.m., CNN) debuts.

The six-episode docuseries “100 Foot Wave” (9 p.m., HBO) follows legendary Hawaiian surfer Garrett McNamara as he prepares to ride the giant swells off Nazare, Portugal.

