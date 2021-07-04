TV highlights for Sunday, July 4: Civics lessons on 'We the People'

A “Schoolhouse Rock” for a new generation, the animated Netflix series “We the People” offers lessons about the Bill of Rights, active citizenship, the role of the courts, the power of the First Amendment, the three branches of government and other basic lessons.

Each installment has a different animation style, set to different songs by H.E.R., Janelle Monae, Brandi Carlile, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Lambert, Cordae, Bebe Rexha, KYLE, Andra Day and poet Amanda Gorman.

The 2021 documentary “The One and Only Dick Gregory” (8 p.m., Showtime) recalls an influential comedian and activist from the civil rights era. Gregory spoke up about racism in front of white audiences at a time when many comics were more deferential. The film is filled with interviews with fellow comics, writers and others influenced by Gregory’s humor and audacity, including Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, Lena Waithe, Dave Chappelle, Wanda Sykes, W. Kamau Bell, Harry Belafonte, Lillian Gregory, Steve Jaffe and Christian Gregory.

TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTS

Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Russia’s cyberattack on America; a profile of Ken Burns; New Orleans’ St. Augustine High School Marching Band.