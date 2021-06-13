TV highlights for Sunday, June 13: 'Blindspotting' blends comedy, tragedy

A series blending comedy and all-too-tragic circumstances, “Blindspotting” (8 p.m., Starz) debuts. A spin-off of the 2018 film of the same name, it follows Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones), the girlfriend of reckless Miles (Rafael Casal), whose rash decisions were at the center of the film.

Here, he’s carted off in handcuffs in the opening moments, leaving Ashley to fend for herself and son Sean (Atticus Woodward). This forces them to move in with Miles’ flaky mother, Rainey (Helen Hunt), and his difficult and strident half-sister, Trish (Jaylen Barron).

Many praised the film “Blindspotting” for its realistic depiction of the Oakland area and issues of police brutality and gentrification. But issue-driven dramas often put speeches in characters’ mouths, something that happens quite frequently here.

Tonight’s other highlightsScheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): How AR-15 carnage has changed emergency room protocols; the discovery of a slave ship; gymnast Simone Biles.

The Cubs host the Cardinals in Major League Baseball (6 p.m., ESPN).