TV highlights for Sunday, June 20: 'Us' starts tonight on 'Masterpiece'

Nothing quite announces a couple's comfortable semi-retirement like a European tour. Unless, of course, you're on the verge of splitting up and have a miserable teenage son tagging along.

That's the gist of "Us," a "Masterpiece" (8 p.m., PBS, channels 10 and 11) presentation. Douglas (Tom Hollander) awakens one morning to his wife Connie's (Saskia Reeve) announcement that she wants a separation. With their moody son, Albie (Tom Taylor), about to enter university, she thinks "their work is done."

This bombshell coincides with their long-planned grand tour of continental capitals.

It's a bit of a shame that "Masterpiece" should offer this series over two Sundays in two-hour dollops. Sixty minutes of this talky and often heartbreaking story is more than enough at one sitting. Besides, who tunes in to British TV to listen to characters talk about their feelings?

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Scheduled on "60 Minutes" (6 p.m., CBS) : A profile of the Minnesota prosecutors in the George Floyd case; the Oath Keepers' role in the Jan. 6 terrorist attack on the Capitol; Japan's baseball phenom Shohei Ohtani.

: A profile of the Minnesota prosecutors in the George Floyd case; the Oath Keepers' role in the Jan. 6 terrorist attack on the Capitol; Japan's baseball phenom Shohei Ohtani. The Braves host the Cardinals in Major League Baseball (6 p.m., ESPN).

U.S. Olympic trials (NBC) include swimming (7 p.m.) and track and field (8 p.m.).

include and Stephen Fry voices a British secret agent on "The Simpsons" (7 p.m., Fox, rerun).

ABC has fun and games tonight with "Celebrity Family Feud" (7 p.m., ABC), "The Chase" (8 p.m., ABC) and "To Tell the Truth" (9 p.m., ABC).

and Black Mask won't let up on "Batwoman" (8 p.m., CW).

Sessions continue on "In Treatment" (8 and 8:30 p.m., HBO).

Dan wants to coach on "Flatbush Misdemeanors" (9:30 p.m., Showtime).

