TV Highlights for Sunday, June 25: On TV: Olympics and baseball

Cord-cutters who hope to keep up with the summer games, or wish to apply portion control and limit their viewing to recaps, might turn to Peacock, NBC Universal's streaming service. Peacock has created a dedicated Olympics channel called Tokyo NOW, offering events and recaps. Fans can start their day with "Tokyo Live" streaming 5 to 10 a.m. "Tokyo Gold" will anticipate the day's most compelling events and feature profiles and interviews with athletes. "Tokyo Tonight" (6:30 p.m.) wraps up the day's coverage.
TONIGHT'S HIGHLIGHTS
- Updated repeat segments scheduled on "60 Minutes" (6 p.m., CBS): Curtis Flowers, a man tried four times for the same murder; the Wright family of Utah that shares five world rodeo titles.
- The Brewers host the White Sox in MLB action (6 p.m., ESPN).
- Scheduled coverage of men's triathlon, swimming and women's gymnastics at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (7 p.m., NBC).
- Matthew shares a fateful secret on "A Discovery of Witches" (7 p.m., AMC).
- Christmas sets the agenda at the retirement home on "The End" (7 p.m., Showtime).
- ABC has fun and games with "Celebrity Family Feud" (7 p.m., ABC), "The Chase" (8 p.m., ABC) and "To Tell the Truth" (9 p.m., ABC).
- "History of the Sitcom" (8 p.m., CNN) explores the theme of work and office "families."
- Quinn takes the plunge on "The White Lotus" (8 p.m., HBO).