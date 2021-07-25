TV Highlights for Sunday, June 25: On TV: Olympics and baseball

Cord-cutters who hope to keep up with the summer games, or wish to apply portion control and limit their viewing to recaps, might turn to Peacock, NBC Universal's streaming service. Peacock has created a dedicated Olympics channel called Tokyo NOW, offering events and recaps. Fans can start their day with "Tokyo Live" streaming 5 to 10 a.m. "Tokyo Gold" will anticipate the day's most compelling events and feature profiles and interviews with athletes. "Tokyo Tonight" (6:30 p.m.) wraps up the day's coverage.