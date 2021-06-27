TV highlights for Sunday, June 27: A&E airs a KISS biography

The 2021 documentary “Rebel Hearts” chronicles the activism of the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, an L.A.-based order that challenged a conservative cardinal and church hierarchy in the 1960s to take a more active stand for social justice. The sisters have been active ever since, redefining their order’s relationship to an organization that all but exemplifies the word “patriarchy.” A film some time in the making, “Rebel” includes interviews conducted over several decades. Directed by Pedro Kos, “Rebel Hearts” had its theatrical debut Friday and streams on Discovery+ beginning today.