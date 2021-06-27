TV highlights for Sunday, June 27: A&E airs a KISS biography

Telling the story of KISS
Having hitched its venerable “Biography” franchise to the outsized characters of professional wrestling, it’s only natural that A&E present “Biography: KISStory” (8 p.m., A&E). The two-night special offers a glance at the band’s 50-year run and interviews founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons.
“We were just four idiots off the streets of New York,” recalls Simmons in this documentary that celebrates one of the most iconic rock bands of all time. Those idiots, specifically Simmons and Stanley, are at the center of the film, which claims to be the “definitive” account of nearly five decades of fire-breathing, blood-spitting drama.
In addition to the four current KISS members, several other notable musicians show up to reflect on the band’s legacy, including Dave Grohl and Tom Morello.
TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTS
Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): strange symptoms attributed to “sonic” attacks; an interview with James Corden; Benjamin Ferencz, the last surviving Nuremberg prosecutor.
The Dodgers host the Cubs in MLB action (6 p.m., ESPN).
U.S. Olympic trials (NBC) include track & field finals (6 p.m.) and women’s gymnastics finals (7:30 p.m.).
ABC has a night of fun and games with “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC), “The Chase” (8 p.m., ABC) and “To Tell the Truth” (9 p.m., ABC).
A wife worries about her radicalized husband on “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).
Having streamed on AMC+, the supernatural romance “A Discovery of Witches” (7 p.m., AMC) now appears on old-fashioned cable.
The grand tour concludes on the finale of “Us” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS).
NEW ON STREAMING
The 2021 documentary “Rebel Hearts” chronicles the activism of the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, an L.A.-based order that challenged a conservative cardinal and church hierarchy in the 1960s to take a more active stand for social justice. The sisters have been active ever since, redefining their order’s relationship to an organization that all but exemplifies the word “patriarchy.” A film some time in the making, “Rebel” includes interviews conducted over several decades. Directed by Pedro Kos, “Rebel Hearts” had its theatrical debut Friday and streams on Discovery+ beginning today.