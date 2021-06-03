TV highlights for Sunday, June 6: 'Kennedy Center Honors' on CBS

COVID continues to scramble the TV calendar. Normally, CBS would present the Tony Awards ceremony on the first Sunday in June, inspiring an appreciation of Broadway's best. Canceled entirely last year, the Tonys will return Sept. 26, to air partially on CBS and stream for four hours on Paramount+.

Another postponed celebration, "The Kennedy Center Honors" (7 p.m., CBS) is generally held in early December and broadcast a few days after Christmas. This year, it was taped in May, with singer Gloria Estefan hosting. Honors go to folk singer and activist Joan Baez, country star Garth Brooks, actress and choreographer Debbie Allen, violinist Midori and actor Dick Van Dyke.

Owing to COVID concerns, the ceremonies were taped in segments, with only a few parts performed before a small and socially distanced audience. Returning to tradition, the honorees met with the president and first lady.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Scheduled on "60 Minutes" (6 p.m., CBS) : the origins of COVID-19; ransomware; David Attenborough.

: the origins of COVID-19; ransomware; David Attenborough. Plenty of tumbling on gymnastics championships (6 p.m., NBC).

The Yankees host the Red Sox in Major League Baseball (6 p.m., ESPN).

Lisa hurts Marge's feelings on "The Simpsons" (7 p.m., Fox, rerun).

Fun and games on "Celebrity Family Feud" (7 p.m., ABC), "The Chase" (8 p.m., ABC) and "To Tell the Truth" (9 p.m., ABC).

and The docuseries "The Kings" (7 p.m., Showtime) offers overlapping profiles of boxers Roberto Duran, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Thomas Hearns and Sugar Ray Leonard.

offers overlapping profiles of boxers Roberto Duran, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Thomas Hearns and Sugar Ray Leonard. Sessions continue on "In Treatment" (8 and 8:30 p.m., HBO).

Blanca fights to get more people of color enrolled in clinical trials for HIV medication on the emotional finale of "Pose" (9 p.m., FX).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.