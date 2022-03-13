 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tune in Tonight

TV highlights for Sunday, March 13: Critics Choice Awards show on CW

NBC's decision to drop the Golden Globes from its schedule has created a vacuum in the pre-Oscars onslaught. Will it increase interest in the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards (6 p.m., CW)?

This year's awards season has been affected by COVID, a spate of box-office disasters and the sheer number of films that have already been available to stream or watch months in advance of the big ceremony.

TONIGHT'S HIGHLIGHTS

  • Scheduled on "60 Minutes" (6 p.m., CBS): state laws that invite partisan meddling in elections; a profile of Pete Buttigieg.
  • Homer faces a viral shaming on "The Simpsons" (7 p.m., Fox).
  • A mob lawyer faces danger when his cooked books go missing on "The Equalizer" (7 p.m., CBS).
  • Chivalrous suitors gather lakeside on "The Courtship" (7 p.m., NBC).
  • Three venues host awkward auditions on "American Idol" (7 p.m., ABC).
  • Eve rebuffs Villanelle on "Killing Eve" (7 p.m., BBC America).
  • Gene appears in a music video on "Bob's Burgers" (8 p.m., Fox).
  • The Griffins critique three HBO favorites on "Family Guy" (8:30 p.m., Fox).
  • Jane Lynch hosts the game show "The Weakest Link" (8 p.m., NBC).
  • Haunting memories on the medical drama "Transplant" (9 p.m., NBC).
  • A career do-over on "The Rookie" (9 p.m., ABC).
  • A dying inmate has a few scores to settle on "S.W.A.T." (9 p.m., CBS).
  • The battle for market share gets ugly on "Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber" (9 p.m., Showtime).
