TV highlights for Sunday, March 20: Celebrating dance routines from movies

A week before broadcasting the Academy Awards, ABC teases viewers with “Step Into ... the Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough” (9 p.m., ABC).

The most famous television sibling act since Donny and Marie Osmond, the Houghs will headline a cast of dancers and choreographers as they perform dance routines from movies both recent and classic, including “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Moulin Rouge,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Chicago,” “Dirty Dancing,” “Saturday Night Fever” and “La La Land.”

NEW ON PBS

PBS’s new Sunday schedule opens tonight with two hours of comfort food — the 11th season of “Call the Midwife” (7 p.m., PBS) and the second season of “Sanditon” (8 p.m., PBS) — before concluding with the gritty detective series “Before We Die” (10 p.m., PBS).

“Die” stars Lesley Sharp as DI Hannah Laing, a detective of a certain age first seen being pressured to retire at the same time she’s carrying on a secret affair with a handsome colleague. When her lover goes missing while on assignment, she pursues his shadowy informant.

On “Call the Midwife,” the sisters are enjoying the 1967 Easter Bonnet contest and anticipating the musical glories of the Eurovision song competition.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Sanctions on Russia; a torrid housing market; a profile of WNBA legend Sue Bird.

2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament (6 p.m., ESPN).

Dante is on the receiving end of police brutality on “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS).

Homer hates Bart’s cool new influencer friend on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox).

Would-be wooers hit the cricket field on “The Courtship” (7 p.m., NBC).

Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC).

A pop star performs in London on “An Audience With Adele” (8 p.m., NBC).

